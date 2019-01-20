Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning at Critics’ Circle awards
20/01/2019 - 19:50:00Back to Film Showbiz Home
Anya Taylor-Joy did not let the frosty weather get in the way as she walked the red carpet at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in a filmy white dress.
The actress looked breathtaking in the delicate gown, which left one shoulder completely bare.
Taylor-Joy wore her hair pulled back from her face and had what looked like confetti in her hair as she walked the carpet.
Fellow actress Claire Jared lit up the carpet in a red dress, with an intricate bodice and flowing skirt.
Molly Wright, who was a winner at the ceremony, looked sophisticated in simple black.
She wore a Time’s Up badge pinned to the top of her gown.
Host Judi Love sparkled in grey, with her below-the-knee dress teamed with strappy sandals.
The awards were held at the May Fair Hotel in London.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here