Anya Taylor-Joy looks stunning at Critics’ Circle awards

Anya Taylor-Joy did not let the frosty weather get in the way as she walked the red carpet at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards in a filmy white dress.

The actress looked breathtaking in the delicate gown, which left one shoulder completely bare.

Taylor-Joy wore her hair pulled back from her face and had what looked like confetti in her hair as she walked the carpet. Anya Taylor-Joy (Ian West/PA)

Fellow actress Claire Jared lit up the carpet in a red dress, with an intricate bodice and flowing skirt. Claire Jared (Ian West/PA)

Molly Wright, who was a winner at the ceremony, looked sophisticated in simple black.

She wore a Time’s Up badge pinned to the top of her gown. Molly Wright (Ian West/PA)

Host Judi Love sparkled in grey, with her below-the-knee dress teamed with strappy sandals. Judi Love (Ian West/PA)

The awards were held at the May Fair Hotel in London.

