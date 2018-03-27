Ant McPartlin to feature in pre-recorded Saturday Night Takeaway sketch

Ant McPartlin will feature in this weekend’s Saturday Night Takeaway – in a sketch which was pre-recorded for the TV show.

Entitled Saturday Knight Takeaway, it also stars Michael Sheen, David Walliams, Joanna Lumley and Emilia Fox.

Last weekend’s ITV show was postponed and co-host McPartlin, 42, has been charged with drink-driving and returned to rehab.

The Sun said there were talks on whether the pre-recorded whodunnit sketch should continue when Saturday Night Takeaway returns this weekend.

But it was decided that the final two instalments – previous episodes aired earlier in the hit series – should be broadcast.

An insider told the Press Association: “Saturday Knight Takeaway will continue in this week’s show and conclude during the series finale on Saturday 7th April.”

Donnelly, 42, who recently confirmed he is going to be a father, will present the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway alone.

McPartlin has taken a step back from his TV commitments and will return to rehab.

He will appear in court on April 4.