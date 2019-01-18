Ant McPartlin reunites with Declan Donnelly for first day back at work on BGT

Ant McPartlin has returned to work with Declan Donnelly on the new series of Britain’s Got Talent.

The presenter, who stepped away from his TV roles last March after a drink-driving arrest, smiled alongside his presenting partner in an Instagram photo shared on their joint page.

The caption read: “#BGT 2019. Audition day 1. The boys are back in town!”

McPartlin and Donnelly were pictured in a selfie in the back of a car, seemingly before arriving at the London Palladium for the first day of auditions on the ITV programme.

Last year, Donnelly hosted the live Britain’s Got Talent shows solo, although McPartlin had appeared in the pre-recorded audition episodes.

McPartlin, 43, stepped down from presenting Saturday Night Takeaway following his arrest for drink-driving and returned to rehab.

Donnelly later fronted I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! with Holly Willoughby instead of McPartlin.

McPartlin, who divorced wife Lisa last year, previously struggled with a two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers following a knee operation.

He was later banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 for driving while more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

