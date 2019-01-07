Ant McPartlin in running for best TV presenter at National Television Awards

Ant McPartlin could win best presenter at the National Television Awards, despite the fact that he has taken a step back from his screen duties.

The star and his presenting partner Declan Donnelly are on the shortlist for the title at this year’s ceremony.

Their show, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, is also in the running for the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

McPartlin stepped down from presenting duties for the show following his arrest for drink driving in March last year, and he has said he will continue to take a break from all TV presenting until this year.

He and Donnelly are up against Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for the presenter prize. Holly Willoughby is up for the presenter prize (Steve Parsons/PA)

Donnelly has two shots at the Bruce Forsyth gong, as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is also shortlisted, alongside All Round To Mrs Brown’s, Love Island and The Graham Norton Show.

The ceremony, fronted by returning host Dermot O’Leary and broadcast by ITV, sees many stars of the small screen vying for accolades in categories such as drama, talent show, serial drama and comedy.

Ratings hit Bodyguard is a contender for the best new drama gong, where it faces competition from A Discovery Of Witches, Girlfriends, Killing Eve and The Cry. Eve, played by Sandra Oh, in season two of Killing Eve (Aimee Spinks/BBC America)

There is a battle of the sexes in the drama performance category, where three women – Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan and first female Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker – take on Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy and Bodyguard’s Richard Madden.

TV judge looks set to be one of the most closely fought categories, with talent show supremo Simon Cowell up against his new X Factor rivals Robbie Williams and Louis Tomlinson, along with his Britain’s Got Talent co-star David Walliams.

The shortlist is completed by an actual judge, courtroom adjudicator Robert Rinder.

Doctor Who could be in for a nod in the drama category, where it is shortlisted alongside Our Girl, Peaky Blinders, Call The Midwife and Casualty.

The final round of voting opens on Monday. For details visit www.nationaltvawards.com.

The National Television Awards will be broadcast live on ITV on January 22 from The O2, London.

- Press Association