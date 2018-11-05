Ant McPartlin and ex Lisa Armstrong begin divorce money battle at High Court

Television presenter Ant McPartlin and his estranged wife Lisa have begun a divorce court fight over money.

A High Court judge has begun analysing issues relating to the division of assets.

Mr Justice Mostyn oversaw a preliminary hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Monday.

He has placed limits on what can be reported. Lisa Armstrong arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice

Another judge has already drawn the pair’s marriage to a close.

Judge Alun Jenkins granted a decree nisi at hearing in the the Central Family Court in London in London in October.

McPartlin, best known for his partnership with Declan Donnelly announced that he was splitting from his wife earlier this year.

- Press Association