Another Live at the Marquee act announced

As the cold weather creeps in, we fondly remember the scorching beer-garden days of June and July.

Frankly, it’s not summer without Live at the Marquee so you can imagine our excitement when Aiken Promotions began to roll out next year's line-up

Today, the music promoter announced Versatile as the newest act to be added to the 2019 bill.

The rap group will take to the stage on Friday, June 21.

Versatile’s story begins with their first upload to their highly subscribed YouTube channel, OUTBURST.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

The coupling of Eskimo Supreme and Casper Walsh’s lyrical deftness, streaked with humour and vivid storytelling skills combined with the production finesse of Evan Kennedy, has produced a unique sound and equally special fanaticism.

In short, it’s something that needs to be seen, to be believed.

In summer 2018 they created a maelstrom at the Electric Arena of EP, cited as one of the best performances of the festival, performed the headline set at Life Festival and drew crowds away from huge international arts at Longitude.

Their latest headline show in Dublin sold out in under an hour and Versatile have received a positive response to their first UK tour in Feb 2019, selling out Glasgow and London in only a few weeks.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 9AM from Ticketmaster.ie and outlets nationwide.