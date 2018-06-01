Another couple from Queer Eye have tied the knot

Just when we could say the words ‘Tom and Abby’ without tearing up, another couple from Queer Eye tie the knot.

AJ and Drey.

The couple were introduced to the world when the fab five delved into AJ’s life in episode four of the show.

The news is especially exciting and emotional as, as part of the AJ’s goals in his episode was for him to come out to his stepmother, Haide.

A conversation that was notably one of the most emotional of the season.

The happy couple surprised the fab five with the news at a Hollywood event yesterday.

Aftering posing with Jonathan, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, and Bobby Berk on the red carpet, they sat on a panel and revealed the great news.

The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED! ❤️🧡💛💚💙 pic.twitter.com/R2XOUpY60v — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 1, 2018

Cue the Jonathan VanNess gifs …