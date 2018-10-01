Anne-Marie announces Irish dates

Anne-Marie has announced she's coming back to play on our shores and this time it's without Ed Sheeran.

2018’s biggest-selling UK debut act of the year will play Belfast's Waterfront, on May 31 and Dublin's 3Arena, on June 1 as part of her nationwide UK and Ireland tour.

It's been a hugely triumphant year for the Essex-born star, who released her UK debut album ‘Speak Your Mind’ in April and was named as the headline support on Ed Sheeran's stadium tour, which played nine Irish dates.

Her album sold over 130,000 copies in her home market and has spawned a swarm of monster hit singles including her Ed Sheeran co-write and Top 3 hit “2002” and the five-million-selling “FRIENDS” with Marshmello.

Tickets from €45.05 including booking fees go on sale Friday, October 5, 2018, at 10 am from www.ticketmaster.ie.