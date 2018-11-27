Anne Hegerty puts on braver face to battle through next Bushtucker Trial

A braver Anne Hegerty was only bested by a lizard as she triumphed in the latest Bushtucker Trial.

The Chase star fought her fears on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, and returned to camp with seven stars after a gruelling Hellish Hospital task.

Hegerty braved spiders, pigeons and chambers filled with offal to ensure a decent meal for her campmates, before being forced to cry “I’m A Celebrity” and bring an end to the task.

Fleur East commented on the resolve that Hegerty has developed in the camp, saying: “Anne’s grown so much as a person since she’s been here. She’s braver and makes me think she’ll do better than we think she’ll do.”

The Chaser then proved her fellow contestant right, by bravely making her way through the hellish hospital scene, before being overwhelmed by a dark vent guarded by a lizard which prompted her to end the task.

Hegerty told hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly: “I’m glad I bottled it at a later stage than previously”. Hegerty had to trawl through offal during the task (ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

She added: “The previous trial I was so panicked and the critters were so revolting. This time I was able to keep it together a bit more. Having seven stars will mean we get a decent meal tonight.”

The quiz expert revealed that her trials in the camp, and the support of those in the jungle with her, had changed her perspective on the experience.

She said: “I started out being feeble and pathetic and the only thing that kept me here was my campmates. You are all so nice.

“I’ve been thinking in the last few days yes, this is starting to be fun.”

There was further solidarity from the contestants, who agreed to hand some hard-earned scampi fries over to Nick Knowles, who was touched by the gesture.

