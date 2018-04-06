Anne Hathaway sends a pre-emptive message to body-shamers

Anne Hathaway has sent a pre-emptive message to body-shamers while putting on weight for a film role.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a video on Instagram of her full-on workout regime.

And the 35-year-old wrote: “I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well.

I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx PS- I wanted to set this to Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls” but copyright said no. Continued peace xx

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Apr 5, 2018 at 8:56am PDT

“To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace.”

And the Les Miserables star added: “I wanted to set this to Queen’s Fat Bottomed Girls but copyright said no. Continued peace xx”

Rihanna and Amy Schumer have previously used social media to hit out at remarks about their weight.

Schumer posted an image on Instagram of herself in a swimming costume and wrote: “I think I look strong and healthy and also like Miss Trunchbull from Matilda.”

I meant to write "good morning trolls!" I hope you find some joy in your lives today in a human interaction and not just in writing unkind things to a stranger you've never met who triggers something in you that makes you feel powerless and alone. This is how I look. I feel happy. I think I look strong and healthy and also like miss trunchbull from Matilda. Kisses! A post shared by @ amyschumer on May 24, 2016 at 10:44am PDT

Fans welcomed Hathaway’s message.

One wrote: “I don’t know what this role is going to be, but I am all in.”

Another said: “If you’re trying to get fat you’re doing it all wrong. Trust me … I’m an expert.”