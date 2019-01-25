Anne Hathaway reveals plans for third Princess Diaries film

Anne Hathaway has revealed she is working on a third Princess Diaries film and wants it to be “perfect”.

The star said she and on-screen mother Julie Andrews are backing the project for a third instalment, and a script has already been written.

Hathaway said she loves the franchise as much as the fans, and wants to give the audience a perfect film.

Speaking on US TV show Watch What Happens Live, the actress said the team behind the Princess Diaries is working on the next feature.

Hathaway said: “There is a script for the third movie. I want to do it, Julie (Andrews) wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. Julie Andrews is reportedly backing the plans (Jeff Overs/PA)

“We all really want it to happen, it’s just we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it.

“It’s (as) important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything unless it’s ready. But we’re working on it.”

Coming-of-age comedy The Princess Diaries was released in 2001 and was based on a teen novel of the same name.

A second film, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, followed in 2004.

- Press Association