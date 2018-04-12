Anne Hathaway only married husband as she ‘couldn’t get Emily Blunt’

Anne Hathaway has joked that she is only with her husband because Emily Blunt was taken.

She made the quip after director John Krasinski joked that he only married Blunt because Hathaway, Blunt’s co-star in The Devil Wears Prada, was not single.

Oscar-winner Hathaway posted an image of an article about Krasinski’s remark and wrote: “John, I’m only with Adam because I couldn’t get Emily.”

John, I’m only with Adam because I couldn’t get Emily. Congrats to @johnkrasinski and #EmilyBlunt on @aquietplacemovie! Everyone go see it! A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Apr 11, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

Hathaway, who wed Adam Shulman in 2012, went on to congratulate the couple on their new movie A Quiet Place, saying “everyone go see it”.

Krasinksi had said on The Graham Norton Show, when he appeared alongside his wife, that he was obsessed with The Devil Wears Prada and watched it more than 70 times.

And he joked that he only married the film’s star, Blunt, because “I couldn’t get Annie”.

Blunt stars in horror movie A Quiet Place, which her husband Krasinski directs and also appears in.