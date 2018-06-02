Anne Hathaway among stars to support #WearOrange in stand against gun violence

Anne Hathaway was among the celebrities to support the #WearOrange movement in a stand against gun violence.

June 1 marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the start of this year’s Wear Orange Weekend, which began in memory of a 15-year-old girl shot and killed in Chicago in 2013.

Hadiya Pendleton was gunned down a week after performing at Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade.

This year, Hathaway posted a picture to Instagram to lend her support to the movement.

I am traveling and don’t have anything orange to wear but I still wanted to be a part of today. Today I #wearorange to remember all those who have died, especially in schools, churches and movie theatres- spaces in which I grew up feeling safe but where the current generation cannot. I wear orange because, as per @newsweek, more children have been killed by guns since Sandy Hook than U.S. soldiers in combat since 9/11. I know Hollywood plays a part in the glamorization of guns, and that is something I am dealing with in recognition that change begins from within. I would humbly like to remind everyone that movies are not real life, and the people who can’t tell the different are exactly the people adequate mental health screening would help prevent from getting a gun. I also want to thank all the responsible gun owners who do not feel threatened by the call for common sense gun laws. We need your voices more than ever. @everytown Peace- and policy change- xx A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Jun 1, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

The actress explained she was travelling and did not have any orange clothing so used a filter to colour in her top.

Alongside the picture, the 35-year-old wrote: “Today I #wearorange to remember all those who have died, especially in schools, churches and movie theatres- spaces in which I grew up feeling safe but where the current generation cannot.”

She added: I know Hollywood plays a part in the glamorization of guns, and that is something I am dealing with in recognition that change begins from within.

“I would humbly like to remind everyone that movies are not real life, and the people who can’t tell the different are exactly the people adequate mental health screening would help prevent from getting a gun. I also want to thank all the responsible gun owners who do not feel threatened by the call for common sense gun laws.”

Today I #WearOrange to support National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Let us all honor victims of gun violence and stand in solidarity with survivors. Text ORANGE to 644-33 to find a Wear Orange Weekend event near you. A post shared by Jeff Bridges (@thejeffbridges) on Jun 1, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

Other celebrities to wear orange include the actress Marisa Tomei, Black Panther star Angela Bassett and Jeff Bridges.

#WearOrange Today, I #WearOrange to give a voice to the 96 Americans who die and the hundreds more who are injured by gun violence every single day. Why do you #WearOrange? Text ORANGE to 644-33 to find a #WearOrange Weekend event near you. @Everytown A post shared by Marisa Tomei (@marisatomei) on Jun 1, 2018 at 5:19pm PDT

- Press Association