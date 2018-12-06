Anish Kapoor ‘declares victory’ over the National Rifle Association

British sculptor Anish Kapoor has “declared victory” over the National Rifle Association (NRA), saying it is removing the image of his sculpture from its “toxic video”.

Kapoor, famous for his Orbit sculpture at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, had initiated legal proceedings against the powerful gun group.

His sculpture, Cloud Gate, was installed in Chicago in 2006 and, known as The Bean, it has become popular with locals and tourists.

It was used in NRA’s video The Violence Of Lies, which was widely criticised for sparking fear and encouraging violence.

The artist said in a statement: “We are pleased to declare victory over the NRA. Anish Kapoor’s Cloud Gate (Bean), Millennium Park Chicago (Design Pics Inc/REX/Shutterstock)

“They have now complied with our demand to remove the unauthorised image of my sculpture Cloud Gate from their abhorrent video, The Violence Of Lies, which seeks to promote fear, hostility and division in American society.

“Their bullying and intimidation has not succeeded.”

A spokeswoman for Kapoor said the agreement was signed out of court and stated that the NRA must remove any online content containing an image of the work within seven days.

Kapoor called the move “a victory, not just in defence of the copyright of my work, but it is also a declaration that we stand with those who oppose gun violence in America and elsewhere.

“The NRA will not be allowed to use art in support of their propaganda,” he said.

“Their toxic video called for the ‘clenched fist of truth’.

“We in our turn call for the clenched fist of resistance, solidarity and humanity.”

He called on the NRA “to do the honourable thing and donate one million dollars to the victims of gun violence in America”.

Kapoor is also famous for his giant red trumpet sculpture, which was installed at Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall as part of its series of annual commissions.

- Press Association