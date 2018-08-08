Angelina Jolie wants divorce from Brad Pitt finalised by end of year

Angelina Jolie has said she wants her divorce from Brad Pitt finalised before the end of the year.

The declarations came in a request for a case-management hearing filed on Tuesday by Jolie’s lawyers in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The document says her lawyers will work with Pitt’s lawyers to ensure the actors are single again in 2018.

Angelina Jolie currently has primary custody of the former couple’s six children (Yui Mok/PA)

The court filing contends Pitt “has paid no meaningful child support” since the couple’s separation.

It says he has failed to live up to their informal financial arrangements, and she will seek a court order to get retroactive payments from him.

Pitt’s lawyer Lance Spiegel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jolie filed for divorce nearly two years ago and currently has primary custody of their six children.

- Press Association