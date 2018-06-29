Angela Scanlon to present virtual reality property makeover series for BBC

Meath-born Angela Scanlon is to present a groundbreaking new property television series for BBC.

For the first time on British television, virtual reality technology and visual effects will be used to transform homes using unique designs on 'Watch This Space'.

"Watch This Space will ingeniously use virtual reality, so couples can try out new designs without lifting a rusty hammer or spending a single penny," said Scanlon.

I've lost weeks of my life trawling property websites and lingering too long outside the shiny windows of estate agents, so I am absolutely delighted to be involved in this groundbreaking series and to see technology being used in this way for the first time on a British property show.

"It's all about improving rather than moving right now and helping homeowners create their dream homes is just magic!"

Each episode will feature two couples who disagree about the best design solutions for their homes.

Architects Laura Clark and Robert Jamison will be given the couple’s conflicting briefs to produce one spectacular design each, offering radically different proposals.

The homeowners will then be able to ‘step into’ and explore Robert and Laura’s designs using state-of-the-art VR technology.

Cat is out of the bag!!! Hosting a brand new design show on @BBCTwo

Rightmove is my porn so this is the DREAM 🏡 💦 🔨 https://t.co/FXDYQdjOpo — Angela Scanlon (@angelascanlon) June 29, 2018

Through the use of photo-real visual effects, entire structures including walls and ceilings will transform before their eyes and incredible conversions will materialise - providing the ultimate experience of how their reimagined homes could look.

As Laura and Robert vie to land the winning design, the couples have to choose which plans to take on and build themselves.

"We have brilliant on-screen experts in architects Robert Jamison and Laura Clark, who we are delighted to be bringing to BBC Two and we are also looking forward to working with Angela Scanlon," said Kitty Walshe, joint managing director of Remarkable Television