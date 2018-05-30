Andy Lee, Joy Neville and Dr Norah Patten among 'Limerick’s Top 40 Under 40' honourees

Former World Champion Boxer Andy Lee was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Limerick’s Top 40 Under 40 Awards on Friday at the Limerick Strand Hotel.

The awards aimed to honour 40 of Limerick’s "ordinary people, who have achieved extraordinary things in life."

Dr. Norah Patten, Joy Neville, Andy Lee - Limerick's Top 40 Under 40 Honourees. Photo: Baker Photography

Alongside Andy Lee, International Rugby Referee Joy Neville took home the Outstanding Achievement Award and Dr Norah Patten who is on course to be the first Irish person in space won the Excellence Award.

Receiving his award Lee said: “It’s an honour to be on the list amongst lifesaving guards, champion swimmers, chess champions, artists, actors, creatives, astronauts, international referees, Kate O’Sullivan - a real fighter, to win a Lifetime Achievement award really is great.

Thank you to the people of Limerick for always supporting me through everything, through all the ups and downs.

Andy Lee accepts his Lifetime Achievement Award at Limerick's Top 40 Under 40 Awards. Photo: Baker Photography

Astronaut Chris Hadfield, who made history in 2013 by tweeting ‘as Gaeilge' with an image of Dublin by night from space, offered his congratulations to Dr. Norah Patten on winning her award and wished her luck on her journey to space.

Limerick’s Top 40 Under 40 is the brainchild of April Drew of Drew Media, a leading publishing and events company in Limerick.

"To be standing in a room with 40 outstanding people who all have achieved something amazing in their own right was such an honour. The event highlights only a small few wonderful citizens we have here in Limerick and it was a night to celebrate this" shared April Drew.

Tá Éire fíorálainn! Land of green hills and dark beer. With capital Dublin glowing in the Irish night. pic.twitter.com/djLZhn3f — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) February 18, 2013

- Digital Desk