Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and John Legend become EGOTs with Emmy win

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and John Legend have become the winners of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) after they picked up a Creative Arts Emmy for their live production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Only 12 other people have previously won all four prestigious awards in competitive categories, including Mel Brooks, Rita Moreno and Whoopi Goldberg.

Lloyd Webber and Rice, who won the Emmy as the composer and lyricist of the musical respectively, are the third and fourth British people to achieve the EGOT, following in the footsteps of Audrey Hepburn and John Gielgud.

Legend, who was a producer of the live production of the musical on US television and played the title role, is the first black man to become an EGOT winner.

After the win for outstanding variety special, he wrote on Instagram: “Before tonight, only 12 people had won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in competitive categories.

“Sirs Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice and I joined that group when we won an Emmy for our production of their legendary show Jesus Christ Superstar.

“So happy to be part of this team. So honored they trusted me to play Jesus Christ. So amazed to be in such rarefied air. #EGOT.”

His wife Chrissy Teigen also shared a photo of the trio on Instagram, referring to them as the greatest of all time by captioning it “EGOT GOATS”.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, congratulated the trio on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations @johnlegend, @OfficialALW and @SirTimRice on earning your E! Signed, O. #EGOT.”

Sir Andrew and Sir Tim have already won Tonys for Evita and Sunset Boulevard, Grammys for Cats and Evita, and an Oscar for You Must Love Me from Evita.

Legend has won 10 Grammys and in 2015 he collected an Oscar alongside Common for their song Glory from the movie Selma.

Last year he won a Tony as a co-producer of Jitney.

The ceremony also saw Sir David Attenborough win an Emmy for outstanding narrator for his work on Blue Planet II.

Anthony Bourdain was honoured with a posthumous award for his series Parts Unknown, which was named best informational series or special.

He was found dead in France in June this year.

