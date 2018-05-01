Andrew Brady thanks God he found Caroline Flack

Apprentice star Andrew Brady has said he thanks God that he found his fiancee Caroline Flack.

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate and the Love Island host revealed at the weekend that they have got engaged, after dating for three months.

Brady has now posted a picture on Instagram of the smitten couple apparently enjoying a holiday in the sun, writing: “Thank GOD I found this one.”

The 27-year-old, who added an engagement ring emoji to the post, quipped about Flack’s sandals: “Shame about the shoes #whatarethose.”

Thank GOD I found this one 💍 shame about the shoes #whatarethose A post shared by Andrew Brady (@itsandrewbrady) on Apr 30, 2018 at 8:57am PDT

At the weekend Flack shared a photograph of the couple, and announced: “He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes #chooselove.”

He’s put it on my finger and it won’t come off … so I’ve said yes #chooselove ❤️ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

The TV star, 38, will return to host the fourth series of ITV2 reality series Love Island this summer.