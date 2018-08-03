Andrea Bocelli to perform for Pope at Croke Park

Andrea Bocelli has been confirmed for the World Meeting of Families festival in Dublin's Croke Park.

The world-famous tenor has already performed for Pope Francis a number of times in recent years.

He will take centre stage at Croke Park Stadium on the evening of August 25 as part of a cast of thousands already announced for the event.

"Singing before Pope Francis is a privilege for our soul; it is an honour for what the Supreme Pontiff represents in the world," Bocelli said.

"For the indescribable human fragility, typical of the average man such as myself, it brings me great pleasure and immense satisfaction to even have the privilege to be close to a person of such exceptional importance and grace.

It is a joy to be able to offer my most modest contribution on the occasion of this grand meeting and moment of reflection about the family.

"The family remains the strongest building block of society, a cluster of affection, and a privileged space in which one can teach and learn – in every action - how to choose a life that leads toward the greater good."

The World Meeting of Families is now entering the final phase of planning for the gathering that will host families from 116 countries, culminating with the visit of Pope Francis on August 25 and 26.

"We are delighted to announce that Andrea Bocelli will be with us for our celebration of family life in the presence of Pope Francis," said Father Timothy Bartlett, Secretary General of WMOF2018.

"He will bring so much to our gathering not just because of his wonderful talent but because of his love for his faith.

We are honoured that he has taken time out of an intensely busy schedule to come to Ireland to be part of our global celebration of family life.

Bocelli will join other well-known and community groups already announced for the event including Nathan Carter, The Riverdance Troupe, Dana Masters, Daniel O’Donnell, The Begley Family, The Priests, The Holy Family Deaf Choir and Deaftones, Celine Byrne, Paddy Moloney, Bridgie and Missy Collins and Moya Brennan.

Andrea Bocelli will also be returning to Dublin at the end of the year to perform a headline show at the 3Arena on October 30 and 31.

Digital Desk