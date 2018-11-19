Amy Schumer postpones tour dates on doctor’s advice

Pregnant Amy Schumer has postponed a string of shows after doctors advised her not to travel across the US.

The actress and comedienne, 37, is expecting her first child and was recently admitted to hospital suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness.

She said on Instagram that she is now doing better, but would have to postpone some of her shows.

“Thanks to Newark and Pittsburgh, I’m so happy to be feeling better and I will be able to continue my tour,” Schumer wrote alongside a picture of her showing off her baby bump.

“However doctors orders not to travel cross country yet so I’m sorry that Seattle, Phoenix and Oakland will need to be postponed.

“I promise to go see you guys and make up the date real soon…

“The rest of the tour will go on as planned!

“Happy Thanksgiving.”

The star was forced to call off a show in Dallas, Texas after she was taken to hospital last week, but did return to the stage over the weekend.

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, married in February and announced in late October that they were expecting their first child together.

- Press Association