Amy Huberman writing and starring in new RTÉ comedy
16/05/2018 - 12:47:00Back to Showbiz Home
RTÉ has announced a new comedy which is created, written by and starring Amy Huberman, called Finding Joy.
Finding Joy, a six-part series, began shooting in Dublin this week.
It focuses on a single woman named Joy as she navigates a painful breakup and looks for happiness in all of the wrong places.
Finding Joy will also star Aisling Bea, Laura Whitmore, Lochlann O’Mearain, Jennifer Rainsford, Catherine Walker, Paul Reid, Hannah Scott and Mark Doherty.
"I’m thrilled and excited to be starting on this adventure, Finding Joy," Huberman said.
Finding Joy is being produced by Treasure Entertainment, with RTÉ co-producing alongside Acorn TV.
Justin Healy, executive producer for comedy in RTÉ, said Huberman's writing "will go down very well" with audiences.
"Amy is naturally a very funny person, and in Finding Joy she brings that comedy gene to the fore," he said.
"Once again it is our key objective to support and develop Irish talent, on and off screen."
Join the conversation - comment here