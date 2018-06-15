America’s Got Talent’s British sensation: It felt like a dream

A British teenager who has been sent straight through to the live shows on America’s Got Talent said the experience “felt like a dream”.

Courtney Hadwin, 13, from Peterlee in County Durham, wowed judges on the show and became a social media sensation.

She told Good Morning Britain: “It felt like a dream. It didn’t feel real. It felt like I was watching TV.”

The teenager added: “I just feel like when I do my singing I turn into a different person. I can let everything out… I go on stage and kind of explode.”

I didn't know what to expect when I auditioned for @AGT but the golden buzzer was more than I ever could have dreamed of. Thank you so much @howiemandel I am so happy and can't thank you enough xx pic.twitter.com/qqNKUWyzVk — Courtney Hadwin (@CourtneyHadwin) June 13, 2018

She told the ITV show: “I used to stand still and just do ballads. I got into James Brown and Janis Joplin and started moving.”

Her father Paul said of the shy teenager’s performance: “I just don’t know where it came from.”

Hadwin won a standing ovation on the show following her energetic version of Otis Redding’s Hard To Handle.

She impressed judge Howie Mandel enough for him to press his golden buzzer – putting her straight through to the live shows.

Tonight is the night my audition airs on #AGT at 8/7c on @nbc! Super excited and nervous! pic.twitter.com/wyXlglPCbD — Courtney Hadwin (@CourtneyHadwin) June 12, 2018

She is now in contention for the one million dollar (£750,000) prize money.

Simon Cowell described her as a “lion” and exclaimed: “Bloody hell, Courtney!” following her performance.

Mandel then compared her to the late US singer Joplin, adding: “Oh my gosh. You are not from this era.

“The only thing I can do for you, young lady, is give you… my golden buzzer!”

This is not Hadwin’s first taste of a talent competition and last year she competed in The Voice Kids UK, but did not win.

- Press Association