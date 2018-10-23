American Horror Story creator reveals son’s cancer battle

American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy has marked his son’s “milestone” fourth birthday while revealing his cancer battle.

Murphy also revealed that he had donated 10 million dollars (£7.7 million) and a wing to the hospital that helped his son after he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and children, two years ago.

The screenwriter, who is also behind shows such as Glee, Nip/Tuck and Scream Queens, introduced Ford Theodore Miller Murphy – his son with husband David Miller – in a lengthy post on Instagram.

He wrote: “Today is a big day in his and our family’s lives. Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma… an often fatal paediatric cancer.

“Ford’s cancer — an abdominal tumour the size of a tennis ball — was found during a normal check-up by his brilliant paediatrician Dr Lauren Crosby @drlaurencrosby.

“From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures.”

He said his “better half” Miller “was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck)”.

He continued: “Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about.”

Murphy said his son is “doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla”.

“Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of 10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility,” he added.

“No child is turned away at Children’s Hospital. We are so honoured and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford.”- Press Association