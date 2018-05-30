Ambien responds to Roseanne Barr – Racism is not a known side effect

The pharmaceutical company that makes Ambien has responded to Roseanne Barr’s claim that she was “ambien tweeting” when she wrote an offensive message about a top Obama aide.

The comedian sparked uproar when she said Valerie Jarrett, who is black, is the product of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet Of The Apes.

Many of her co-stars immediately condemned her comments, and US network ABC cancelled the show – which had been a huge hit when it was revived for earlier this year.

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

In a flurry of posts on Twitter, Barr wrote: “Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me.

“It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please. ty.”

She later said: “”I think Joe Rogan is right about ambien. Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on ambien-cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.”

Ashleigh Koss, a spokeswoman for Sanofi, which makes Ambien, told the Press Association: “People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world.

“While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

- Press Association