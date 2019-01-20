Amanda Holden dazzles in two different outfits at BGT photocall

Amanda Holden showed off not one, but two different outfits at the Britain’s Got Talent photocall in London.

The judge arrived at the London Palladium in black, before changing into mustard yellow. Amanda Holden (PA)

The star was joined at the event by fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and David Walliams.

Cowell looked less than impressed as he got a hug from a sequin-clad Walliams. David Walliams (left) and Simon Cowell (PA)

The programme’s presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were also on the red carpet.

McPartlin is returning to the ITV series after nearly a year away from work following a drink-driving charge. Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Anthony McPartlin, David Walliams, Declan Donnelly and Simon Cowell (PA)

The star was banned from the road for 20 months and fined £86,000 for driving while more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

He took part in the pre-recorded part of last year’s series Britain’s Got Talent, but Donnelly hosted the live shows alone.

- Press Association