Amanda Byram won’t be returning to host Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars
TV host Amanda Byram has quit Ireland's Dancing with the Stars.
Taking to Instagram Byram confirmed the news about her departure.
"It's with a heavy heart I share the news that due to personal and professional commitments both in London and LA, I won't be joining the team for season three of DWTS Ireland,” she wrote.
"Walking away from such a successful and enjoyable show has been a difficult decision and I wish everyone the same success and enjoyment this year...keep dancing!"
Co-host Nicky Byrne has said that working with Amanda had been a “right laugh” and that he would miss the fun they enjoyed every Sunday evening.
“I wish her all the very best with her future projects.”
