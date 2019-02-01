‘Am I doing this right?’ – director James Cameron shares his first selfie

Acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron added to his extensive body of work by sharing his first selfie.

Cameron, one of the highest-grossing directors of all-time thanks to movies such as The Terminator, Titanic and Avatar, attended the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel in London on Thursday.

He produced the film. On the blue carpet in Leicester Square, 64-year-old Cameron posed with fans for his first selfie.

Am I doing this right? Took my first selfie with some Alita fans at the London premiere. Hope this makes my kids proud. #Alita #AlitaBattleAngel #AlitaPremiere pic.twitter.com/Huur5ARZsl — James Cameron (@JimCameron) February 1, 2019

The picture shows the Canadian filmmaker smiling in front of fans wrapped up against London’s freezing temperatures.

Cameron, who posted the snap to Twitter, captioned it: “Am I doing this right? Took my first selfie with some Alita fans at the London premiere. Hope this makes my kids proud.”

Cameron is a father of four, having been married five times. Alita: Battle Angel is a cyberpunk action film starring Rosa Salazar, Mahershala Ali and Ed Skrein.

- Press Association