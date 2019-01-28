All white on the night: All of the fashion from the 2019 SAG Awards red carpet

Lady Gaga took a page from Angelina Jolie’s fashion book as she stunned on the SAG Awards silver carpet in a plunging white dress with a thigh-high split. Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jolie turned heads at the Oscars in 2012 when she donned a black dress which also sported a thigh-high design.

Singer Gaga, nominated for her role in A Star Is Born, paired her Dior dress with a jewelled choker.

White was a dominant colour on the silver carpet, worn by stars including Glenn Close, Black Panther’s Danai Gurira and The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss. Danai Gurira arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Elisabeth Moss arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Double nominee Amy Adams wore an all-black ensemble by Celine. Amy Adams arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh wore a dazzling red dress, reported to be from British designer Jenny Packham, who is also a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge. Sandra Oh arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Glow star Alison Brie arrived in a black Miu Miu dress with a huge bow spanning across her shoulders. Alison Brie arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She told People TV: “I believe I’m partially sewn in so tonight will be really interesting.

“I have a glimpse of my future of me with my husband screaming ‘Get me out of it!’ but now I’m feeling good.”

Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan wore a pink frilled Oscar de la Renta design, finished off with a black waist band.

Emily Blunt wore a pink gown with ruffles around its top edges and a plunging back. Emily Blunt arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Chris Pine tied in with the sea of all-white wearing a white tuxedo. Chris Pine arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP).

The annual ceremony celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

