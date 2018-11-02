All Tvvins to play Dublin concert next year

All Tvvins have announced a concert date in Dublin next year.

They will play the National Stadium in the city on April 13, 2019.

Lar Kaye and Conor Adams

The band has also announced a single, 'Infinite Swim' ahead of the release of their second album 'Just To Exist'. The album title comes from a line in 'Infinite Swim'.

The album process was kickstarted by an invitation from their friend and collaborator James Vincent McMorrow to work on a new track. The trio created 'Hell of a Party' over the course of a two-day session and that set them firmly on track.

They spent January and February this year recording the album.

'Just To Exist' will go on sale early next year.

Tickets for their April gig are priced from €27 and will be available from Tuesday, November 6 at 9am.