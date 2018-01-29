All Tvvins and Rubberbandits to headline Castlepalooza 2018

All Tvvins and Rubberbandits are among the first acts to be announced for Castlepalooza 2018.

All Tvvins will headline the festival at Charleville Castle in Tullamore and it will be their only Irish festival date this year.

The first line up announcement for #CP18 is here!



*COMPETITION* We want to give you 2 x tickets! Simply retweet this post with the hashtag #CP18 and we’ll pick a winner at random.



Castlepalooza. It's in the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/YZTEX0nU0l — Castlepalooza (@castlepalooza) January 29, 2018

They are currently in studio recording some new tracks before heading off on their European tour which kicks off in Germany on March 2.

Rubberbandits are set to headline the Laughter Lab this year and will be joined by Karl Spain, Eric Lalor and more.

Upcoming US dance act !!! (Chk Chk Chk) will be a huge draw following fantastic performances at festivals such as Primavera and FYF.

Following a seven-year hiatus, Dublin’s Super Extra Bonus Party are making a return this year with an album and an appearance at Castlepalooza.

Other acts announced include Detroit Swindle, Ships, New Jackson and Space Dimension Controller.

As always, the festival features a number of workshops across the weekend and will be announced soon.

Now in its 13th year, the festival will take place on the August bank holiday weekend (August 3-5) and features a host of music and comedy acts.

Those opting to camp for the weekend can choose from ’Treat Yourself Tents’, boutique camping or just regular camping.

Ticket prices range from €49 for a one-day ticket to €139 for weekend with camping.

Tickets are on sale now from www.castlepalooza.com

Digital desk