All Together Now: Geri Horner’s returning to singing competition

Geri Horner has signed up for a second series of Saturday night show All Together Now.

Comedian Rob Beckett will be back as host of the BBC One singing competition, which is returning after the broadcaster said it enjoyed a “successful first run”.

Horner, who recently confirmed with bandmates that a Spice Girls reunion was on the cards, is head of a 100-strong judging panel of music experts and performers on the show.

She said: “I loved making the first series. It was so fun, it really celebrated people, uniting all walks of life.

“It got the nation up on their feet and singing along on a Saturday night. With so many more incredible performers out there, I can’t wait to get going on series two.”

Beckett said he was “absolutely delighted”.

“After making 100 new friends on the show, the Christmas presents cost me an absolute fortune,” he said of the huge judging panel.

“So it’s great to be back in employment. I can’t wait to get started.”

“I’ve also requested a stairlift for the next series to help me get to the top row of judges,” he joked.

The first series notched up an audience of around 3.8 million viewers.

James Fox, managing director of producer Remarkable Television, said: “Launching a brand-new, home-grown format on a Saturday night is not for the faint-hearted but we’re incredibly proud that the show really struck a chord with BBC1 viewers.”

Hartlepool-based Michael Rice was crowned the winner of the first series, with £50,000 prize money.