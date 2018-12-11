All of the most dramatic, sparkly and naked looks from the Fashion Awards 2018

This is the time of year for office Christmas parties, and celebs are doing the same – except the venues they go to are probably a whole lot fancier than your local pub.

Last night was the fashion scene’s festive shindig held at the Royal Albert Hall in London – The Fashion Awards.

This is the annual ceremony honouring the best and brightest in the industry. It’s normally a star-studded affair, but this year things were taken to the next level when the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance to present her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, with the British Womenswear Designer of the Year award.

Meghan looked sleek and elegant in a black Givenchy one-shouldered dress, but she was relatively understated compared to some of the other outfits we saw on the red carpet. Here is our pick of the boldest looks from the night…

The glittery…

Winnie Harlow (Ian West/PA)

Winnie Harlow was nominated for the Model of the Year award. Even though she didn’t nab the top spot, Harlow made sure to leave an impression in head-to-toe Versace. Not only is this look glittery and slightly sheer, but it has a whole lot of feathers to make everything a little bit more OTT. We’re not going to lie, it all looks a little bit like a high fashion interpretation of what a Wild West madam would wear. Penelope Cruz (Ian West/PA)

Penelope Cruz went for full glitz and glamour in a bedazzled Chanel gown, complete with responsibly sourced Swarovski jewellery. Her hairstyle, coupled with the cut of the dress, gave everything a vintage feel. Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)

Singer Ellie Goulding wore a structured satin number with glittery detailing and some serious jewellery to match. Bonus points for her red shoes, which are appropriately festive.

The high drama…

Jourdan Dunn (Ian West/PA)

If you can’t wear a glittery train to the Fashion Awards, when can you wear one? Model Jourdan Dunn took full advantage of this opportunity in a black sparkly minidress by 16 Arlington, complete with a dramatic train. Alek Wek (Ian West/PA)

Co-host Alek Wek took showmanship even further with her outfit’s train. She similarly wore a black sparkly dress (this time by Emilia Wickstead), but completed the look with a giant hot pink bow that trailed along the ground. Erin O’Connor (Ian West/PA)

Meghan wasn’t the only expectant mother at the event, as model Erin O’Connor also showed off her growing bump. She wore a custom gown by The Vampire’s Wife – a relatively new brand that is quickly becoming a celeb favourite. Susie Cave – wife of rock star Nick – is behind the label, and she completed O’Connor’s look with a dramatic and whimsical silver floral cape. Paloma Faith (Ian West/PA)

While O’Connor was going for Gothic glamour, singer Paloma Faith brought the drama in a completely different way. Tulle is having something of a fashion moment, and Faith tapped into this trend by wearing a frothy pale pink creation by Dilara Findikoglu.

The nearly-naked…

Kaia Gerber (Ian West/PA)

It might be December in London, but did you really expect celebs to walk the red carpet in a sensible coat and tights? Of course not – just take 17-year-old Kaia Gerber, who won the Model of the Year Award. This made her the youngest person to do so, joining the prestigious ranks of Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss and Lily Cole. To pick up her award, she wore a black and silver Alexander McQueen ensemble with plenty of cut-outs. Kendall Jenner (Ian West/PA)

Kendall Jenner really went in for the nearly-naked trend in her Julien Macdonald sheer draped dress. We never thought being able to see your nude knickers would become a fashion trend, but we’re obviously behind the times. Doutzen Kroes (Ian West/PA)

Wearing designer David Koma, supermodel Doutzen Kroes opted for sheer panels in her black flamenco-style dress.

- Press Association