Alicia Vikander jokes about her new-look Lara Croft role

Actress Alicia Vikander has joked that her physique is not quite the same as her predecessor’s as she takes over the role of Lara Croft.

The Swedish actress, 29, will appear in the role after Angelina Jolie made two Tomb Raider movies inspired by the popular video games.

She tells The Graham Norton Show: “My breasts are not as pointy as the first Lara, but I had a clear vision of how I wanted to play her.

Angelina Jolie (Ian West/PA)

“I was a huge fan as a kid and whilst I was too scared to play the games when I was 10, I learnt all her moves.”

Asked about the training she did for the part, she says: “It took about four months to get in shape and I had never lifted a thing with my arms before – I did ballet – and the trainer told me I was really underdeveloped.

Her destiny will be fulfilled. Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft. See TOMB RAIDER in cinemas this March. #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/p1VGRqYhd0 — Warner Bros. UK (@WarnerBrosUK) January 18, 2018

“I thought the muscles would stay forever, but after three weeks of no training I lost it all.”

The star also reveals that she only had “one night” with the Oscar statuette she won in 2016 for The Danish Girl.

Host Graham Norton (back) with (left to right) Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Alicia Vikander, Daniel Kaluuya and Camila Cabello (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I decided he was too heavy to bring home in my hand luggage so my friend’s daughter has him in her bedroom,” she says.

“I get updates with photos on what he’s up to. I’ve been on the move for some time but I am going to get him soon and bring him home.”

Meawhile, Oscar-nominated actor Daniel Kaluuya plays down his chances of winning a Bafta this weekend for Get Out.

“This year has been life-changing. A lot has happened,” he says, adding: “Remember Craig David – he got nominated six times at the Brits (in 2001) and didn’t win anything!”

He says he will be taking his mother to the Oscars and on his latest role in Black Panther, adds: “It was a great experience, quite wild and insane. It has made my inner child very happy because growing up I felt weird because I didn’t see anyone that looked like me on screen.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.35pm on Friday.