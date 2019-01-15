Alicia Keys excited to host Grammys for ‘all the young women nominated’

Alicia Keys has been confirmed as the host of the 2019 Grammy Awards and wants to give back to “all the young women nominated”.

The classically-trained pianist and pop singer has been announced as the host on the official Grammy website, becoming the first female host since Queen Latifah in 2005.

Keys, a 15-time Grammy-winner, will also be another female face at an award ceremony putting greater emphasis on rewarding women in music, with more diversity in the nominations this year.

The New York-born star has nodded to the increased female inclusion at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, and said she wants to bring “light” to women in the music industry.

Posting in a video on her Instagram account, Keys said: “I’m going to host the Grammys, you heard it. I know what it feels like to be on that stage.

“I just feel grateful that I’m able to bring that light, that that energy.

“I’m feeling excited, I feel really good about it.

“I feel that it’s the perfect opportunity to give that light back, especially to all the young women nominated.

“To me it feels like sister vibes.”

The Recording Academy, which presents the coveted Grammy awards, posted on its official website announcing the news that Keys would host the show.

Quoted on the site, Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said: “A dynamic artist with the rare combination of groundbreaking talent and passion for her craft, Alicia Keys is the perfect choice as host for our show.”

“Throughout her exciting career, I have watched her become a powerful force within the music industry and beyond.

“As an artist who speaks to the power of music for good, a role model, and a spokesperson for change.”

Keys follows James Corden onto the Grammy stage, after the British star’s two-year stint as host.

The next ceremony will take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles on February 10.

- Press Association