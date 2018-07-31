Alicia Keys celebrates her wedding anniversary with emotional Instagram post

Alicia Keys has marked her eighth wedding anniversary with an emotional Instagram post.

The 15-time Grammy-winning singer tied the knot with music producer and rapper Swizz Beatz, real name Kasseem Dean, in 2010 and the pair have two sons, Egypt Daoud Ibarr, seven and three-year-old Genesis Ali.

On Tuesday, Keys, 37, shared a picture with her 13 million Instagram followers of her and Dean, 39, together.

Alicia Keys tied the knot with music producer and rapper Swizz Beatz eight years ago (Ian West/PA)

Alongside the image, she wrote: “@therealswizzz Cheers to 8 year my love!!!! WOW! US! This LOVE!!! So amazing!! So infinite! So powerful! So electric!! It’s been the best 8 years of my LIFE!! I can only imagine the greatness the future holds!!

“Thank you for showing me what life is, what love is, what dreams are in infinite and endless awe and love!!!”

Dean also marked the anniversary, sharing a picture from the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys both marked their eight wedding anniversary with Instagram posts (Ian West/PA)

He captioned the picture: “This was our 1st Anniversary pic 8yrs ago today wow. I look crazy as hell but you look great as always #happyanniversary #8.”

US star Keys, whose hits include Fallin’, Empire State Of Mind and No One, has sold millions of records worldwide.

- Press Association