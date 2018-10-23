Alfie Allen introduces ‘perfect’ baby daughter

Alfie Allen has introduced his new baby girl to the world.

The Game Of Thrones actor and brother of singer Lily Allen shared a picture of his newborn on Instagram, showing her tiny hand clasped around his finger.

It is the first child for Allen, 32, and girlfriend Allie Teilz.

He wrote: “With full hearts and overwhelming joy @allieteilz and I introduce you to the newest member of our family.

“She is perfect.”

Teilz, an American DJ, and Allen, are thought to have been in a relationship since last summer.

His sister Lily was among the first to comment, simply posting a love heart emoji and a party popper emoji.

Allen’s Game Of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner wrote: “So much love for you both and the new bubba.”

Gwendoline Christie, another Game Of Thrones regular, wrote: “So much love to you all.”

Allen is best known for playing Theon Greyjoy in the hit HBO fantasy drama series.

- Press Association