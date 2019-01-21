Alexandra Burke to return to recording career after theatre run

Alexandra Burke has said she will concentrate on her recording career when she finishes her current run in the theatre.

The former X Factor winner is currently starring in a nationwide tour of The Bodyguard, in the leading role of Rachel Marron.

She told Hello magazine: “If I’m honest, this will probably be my last one for a while.

“I want to concentrate on other things and as much as I love theatre you don’t have time for anything else.”

Burke became engaged to stage manager Joshua Ginnelly just over a year ago in Paris, after she appeared in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but said they are yet to set a date for the ceremony.

She said: “I always did say it wouldn’t happen in 2019 because I knew I wanted to work and there’s a lot more that I want to do before I get married.

“It’s about enjoying this moment in life – we want to travel a little bit more before settling down. And there’s no time to plan anything!

“I’m not handing over my life to a wedding planner as I want to be a part of it all and make sure that Josh and I are happy with everything.” (Hello)

“If you’re only going to do it once you may as well make it as perfect as you can.”

The couple did make time to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their engagement and Burke said: “We did celebrate the anniversary – we were working in Glasgow and we did a little ‘Cheers’ with a glass of champagne.” (Hello)

The full interview is in Hello, out now.

- Press Association