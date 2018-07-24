Alexandra Burke joins West End production of Chicago as Roxie Hart

Alexandra Burke has shared her excitement at being cast in a leading role in the West End production of Chicago.

The singer and former X Factor champion will play Roxie Hart in the musical at London’s Phoenix Theatre from August 13 until October 14.

Burke, who appeared on the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing, retweeted the news from the official Chicago Twitter account and added: “So excited!”

She will join Martin Kemp as Billy Flynn, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton, Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly and Paul Rider as Amos Hart in the show.

Former EastEnders star Kemp will appear in Chicago until September 1.

Burke’s previous theatre credits include the London version and UK tour of The Bodyguard, the UK tour of Sister Act and the revival of Chess at the London Coliseum.

Chicago, based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, originally had a 15-year run in London, and was the West End’s longest-running revival.

It ran from 1997 until 2012, and reopened in March this year.

In 2002, the big-screen version of the musical – starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renee Zellweger and Richard Gere – won six Oscars.

- Press Association