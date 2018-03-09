Alexandra Burke: Change for women in music won’t happen overnight

Strictly Come Dancing star Alexandra Burke has said change for women in the music industry may be happening slowly, but the situation is improving.

The former X Factor winner said she has seen developments towards equality during her decade in the business.

Arriving at at fundraising dinner on International Women’s Day for Girls I Rate, which provides educational events and programmes to girls and women from all over the UK, Burke told the Press Association: “I know for a fact that it’s changing for women in the industry and some may think it’s slower than usual – but it’s one day at a time, you can’t make blood out of stone.

@girlsirate are proud to announce our beautiful advocate @alexandramusic is our Special Guest and will be joining us at our #galafundraiser #alexandraburke #advocate #supporter #girlwerate #girlsirate #girarmy #london #womenforwomen #celebratingtogether A post shared by Girls I Rate (@girlsirate) on Mar 2, 2018 at 10:56am PST

“You have to make sure that you take things a day at a time and if you believe in something, stand for it.”

She added: “I think it’s so important, particularly in this industry, for women to come together and make sure that they unite.

“It’s important because everyone does it to each other, men do it, they all unite with each other, so in this industry in particular, it’s so important for women to come together and unite and impact the world in a positive light.”

She continued: “International Women’s Day for me is a powerful day for women to hold on to.

“I think that women sometimes don’t get enough recognition for what they do and at the end of the day women are powerful people, and I’m not saying men aren’t, but women are powerful people and I just feel like when women come together and impact the world in a positive way, it’s always a great thing.

“For me to be here at Girls I Rate, there is not enough of this and I’m so proud of this movement and what it stands for and why people are here supporting it, it’s too important for people to forget.”