Alexandra Burke cancels The Truth Is tour

Alexandra Burke has announced she has cancelled her tour due to timing issues.

The Bad Boys singer revealed on Twitter that 13-date The Truth Is tour, due to start in September, would no longer go ahead but said more shows would be scheduled at a later date.

“I’ve just got back to the UK after a few days away. I’m really sorry to announce that sadly I have had to cancel The Truth Is tour in September,” she told her 700,000 followers.

Alexandra Burke (Tim Whitby/PA Images)

She added: “The timing just wasn’t right. I’m really sorry to anyone who has been inconvenienced by this decision.

“I love performing more than anything and can’t wait to reschedule more live shows in the future. There will be more news coming from me soon.

“Thank you to you all for your support and understanding”.

A message for you all xx pic.twitter.com/zX9sQW0V92 — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) June 14, 2018

The 29-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing contestant released a similar statement on her website saying the tour had been cancelled “due to scheduling issues”.

Her third studio album of the same name peaked at number 16 on the UK albums chart following its release in March.

- Press Association