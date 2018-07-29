Alex and Alexandra dumped from Love Island

Alex George and Alexandra Cane have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The couple were eliminated from the ITV2 dating series on Sunday night after losing out in a public vote.

Alex and Alexandra had been put up for the chop by their fellow contestants, alongside Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel and Laura Anderson and Paul Knops. The two couples will battle it out in Monday night’s final alongside Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson and fan favourites Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer.

Doctor Alex, one of the few original contestants to make it so far in the competition, said he was leaving on “a happy note”.

Alex George was one of the original contestants (ITV)

“I feel like it’s been an incredible journey,” he said.

“I have had so many highs and some lows as well.

“I think at this point and where I’ve got to and how the journey has been, it’s the right time.

“Alexandra and I didn’t work out romantically but at the same time we’ve had a chance to become friends and get over what happened.

“I think it was the right time because I leave on a happy note, and leave feeling good.

“I don’t feel in any way frustrated that I should have been here longer and I think the right people have got into the final.”

Alexandra Cane is leaving the show (ITV)

Alexandra said she had “done myself proud” during her stay in the villa and that the remaining contestants deserved their spots in the final.

“I definitely felt like it was a fair choice for us to go,” she said.

“There are so many other strong couples in there.

“Laura and Paul’s relationship is going in such a great direction.

“So I would have felt a bit guilty if the public had voted us to stay and sent home another couple.”

Doctor Alex said he was hoping to see Jack and Dani win this year’s series.

“There’s no secret that Jack’s been my best friend from the beginning,” he said.

“I’m close to Dani as well and I hope that she and Jack go on to win.

“I love all the couples – Laura and Wes who were there from the start, and Josh has been a big part of my journey as well.

“They’re all brilliant but I can’t help but root for Jack and Dani.”

Wondering what you’re gonna do with your life after tomorrow night’s final like… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BTZHEu6mkj — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2018

The winner of the £50,000 prize will be announced during Monday night’s final episode.

- Press Association