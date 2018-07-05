Alan Titchmarsh underwent knee surgery after years of bending down gardening

Alan Titchmarsh has revealed he was forced to have knee surgery because of years of bending down doing gardening.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, the former Ground Force presenter told how he underwent operations on both knees and now feels like a “spring chicken”.

The 69-year-old told the newspaper: “I have had what is known as knee arthroscopy on both my knees and my surgeon did it to investigate the reason for my knee pain.

Alan Titchmarsh ties a bouquet created by The Duchess of Cornwall from flowers from Floral Angels (Yui Mok/PA)

“While he was doing it he removed all my damaged tissue and cartilage – I had it all cleared out and they feel so much better.

“I’ve got bad knees as a result of a lot of kneeling over the years from gardening and it has got a bit frayed in there but I am a spring chicken again now.”

Earlier this year the TV gardener said parents are doing their children a disservice by not allowing them to get dirty.

Titchmarsh added that the obsession with antiseptic wipes is stopping young people from developing antibodies.

He said: “Don’t force them into gardening, but for God’s sake connect them with the outdoors, get them away from these (screens) for a few hours.”

- Press Association