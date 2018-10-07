Aer Lingus appears on TV talent show The X Factor
Aer Lingus has appeared on prime-time TV talent show The X Factor.
It sees aspiring singers compete to win a major recording contract.
Aer Lingus flew contestants to perform at the judges’ houses in Los Angeles.
They were bidding for a place in live shows which begin later this month .
Ruth Ranson, Aer Lingus director of communications, said: “Aer Lingus is proud to be an airline partner of The X Factor.
“We hope that The X Factor contestants enjoy taking to the skies with Aer Lingus.
.@SimonCowell has his final six Girls and he's heading to #JudgesHouses. Don't miss the drama at 8pm! @ITV @WeAreSTV ✈️☀️🎶 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/1eUl5oFp2w— The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 7, 2018
“Our dedicated cabin crew, flight crew and ground staff, who go above and beyond every day to ensure our guests experience the very best service , were instrumental to ensuring the success of this partnership.”
Filming for the show took place at Heathrow’s Terminal 2, and included contestants checking-in for their flights, inside the Aer Lingus business class lounge and on board in the airline’s business class cabins.
The airline’s check-in agents and cabin crew also appeared on the show, revealing to the excited contestants where they would be flying.
- Press Association
