Advice issued to fans heading to Ed Sheeran's Dublin concerts

Fans heading to Ed Sheeran’s Dublin gigs are being warned to leave all bags at home.

Up to 150,000 people are expected to watch the singer’s three shows at the Phoenix Park on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Gates open at five but organisers say that queuing early will not be allowed.

Event Controller with Aiken Promotions, Sophie Ridley, has advised fans to leave bags at home.

"No bags at all is the best message, and it has got out there.

"We've had very few people coming in with bags. The weather is good so that helps.

"If you bring a bag it needs to be A4 size or less. If you don't bring a bag you'll be fast-tracked so you'll get in much faster."

Sheeran plays the Phoenix Park having already sold out nights in Cork, Belfast and Galway.

Fans at his opening gig in Páirc Uí Chaoimh said the concert was "unbelievable".

- Digital Desk