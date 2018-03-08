Adele tops list of UK’s most streamed female artists

Adele was the most streamed female UK artist on Deezer in the last year, figures have shown.

The Hello singer beat the likes of Little Mix and Rita Ora to top the personal music streaming platform’s list.

Little Mix were second and the late Amy Winehouse was third.

The data – compiled to raise awareness female artists and their music on International Women’s Day (March 8) – revealed Ellie Goulding was in fourth and Ora was in fifth.

Rihanna topped the list of the most streamed female stars globally – followed by Sia, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and Beyonce.

Rihanna topped the global list (PA)

As well as looking at streaming figures, Deezer will host its first ever takeover by female artists to celebrate International Women’s Day.

It will host exclusive playlists featuring songs by women and handpicked by fellow female artists around the world, in a collaboration with the International Women’s Day charity.

Chosen by the likes of Anne Marie and Sofia Reyes, each playlist includes the songs that have inspired these musicians throughout their career.

Sulinna Ong, VP of artist marketing at Deezer, said: “In 2017 less than one in five music releases were by women, and we need to work harder to encourage that to change.”

Glenda Stone, partnerships director for International Women’s Day, said the music industry, like many sectors, has “a lot to celebrate regarding women’s achievements”.

She added: “Yet, there are also areas where greater progress can be made for female artists – areas like bigger media coverage, more award winning and larger sponsorship deals.

“We are delighted to work with Deezer to celebrate the strength and creativity of women for International Women’s Day 2018. Let’s all #PressforProgress.”