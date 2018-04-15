Adele dances along to Beyonce’s ‘Beychella’ performance

Adele showed she was firmly in the “Beyhive” as she shared videos of herself dancing along as Beyonce performed at Coachella.

Beyonce topped the bill of the Californian event alongside Eminem and The Weeknd, after pulling out last year because she was pregnant with her twins.

Adele, who has previously called Beyonce her “idol”, posted three videos on Instagram captioned “Beychella”, the nickname Beyonce’s fans have given the festival.

Each showed the Hello singer bopping along in a living room as the festival set played on a television behind her.

She twerked in one, danced with a trumpet in her hand in another and tossed her hair back and forth in the third clip.

Mood 1 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:30am PDT

Mood 2 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:31am PDT

Mood 3 #Beychella A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Apr 15, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

Adele’s fans were thrilled with the display, with many writing messages saying “Go girl!” and “You slay!”

The singer-songwriter has long been a fan of Beyonce, last year even trying to break her Grammy in half so she could share it with the US star.