Additional tickets released for the Rolling Stones' Croke Park gig

Back to Showbiz Home

Following a production meeting today in Dublin, it has been announced that a limited number of extra standing and seated tickets are being released for sale for The Rolling Stones Dublin date at Croke Park on 17 May.

A limited number of premium tickets from the venue and a limited number of pit tickets are also being released for sale.

This will be the first date of the ‘STONES - NO FILTER’ 2018 tour which will include Ireland, UK, France, Germany, Czech Republic & Poland.

These extra tickets for the Croke Park date go on sale this Monday 23 April at 9 am will be available from all usual Ticketmaster outlets
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Showbiz