Adam Collard from Love Island is coming to Mallow

One of Love Island’s more ‘controversial’ characters this year, Adam Collard has announced a 61-date public apperenance tour just a week after he was dumped from the Villa.

The 22-year-old won the hearts of multiple women during his stay but has since proclaimed he is a changed man due to falling in love with fellow contestant Zara McDermott.

His extensive tour begins on Friday with a PA at the BH Hotel Majorca before he flies home to the UK.

Amid the dates, he’s included two Irish appearances, one in Mallow, Co. Cork and another in Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

He’ll take to the dancefloor of Club Light in Mallow on Sunday, August 19 and Mischief in Maynooth on Wednesday, September 12.

Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote: 'Here’s a list of all of my appearances in the upcoming months. Come say Hi'.