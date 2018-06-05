Adam and Kendall share first kiss of new series of Love Island

Love Island single boy Adam Collard has caused a big shake-up in the villa by choosing to couple up with Kendall Rae-Knight, leaving Niall Aslam on his own.

Explaining his choice, the 22-year-old bodybuilder said he had chosen Kendall because “from the conversations that I’ve had (with her), she is a good person and she definitely ticks a lot of boxes for me”.

Immediately after Adam revealed his choice, Niall received a text message telling him that his place in the villa was now at risk.

The text read: “Niall you are now single. At the end of the week all islanders will take part in a re-coupling.

“The islander not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island. #Muggledoff. #StillInTheGame.”

The first hashtag was a reference to Niall’s love of the Harry Potter books, which he revealed to Kendall in Monday’s episode.

After Niall read his text, Kendall received a message telling her and Adam they would be going on a date and to get ready to leave the villa immediately.

Viewers watched as the pair walked away from the rest of their contestants to a candle-lit table for two.

During their date, despite Kendall telling Adam that she liked Niall, the newly forged couple shared the first kiss of the new series.

When they returned to their fellow contestants back at the villa, Kendall said the evening had gone better than she had expected.

However, she later appeared upset about kissing Adam and tearfully suggested that she felt bad about what happened, as she does like Niall.

We have our first snog of the series! Those candles were worth every penny. 💋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YIgTRz0ooN — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 5, 2018

Later on in the episode, the islanders’ secrets were uncovered during the first challenge of the show’s latest run.

The luggage carousel-themed Excess Baggage challenge saw the boys pitted against the girls.

As the girls’ suitcases landed on the boys’ carousel and vice versa, each contestant opened the case and read out a fact about the anonymous owner.

Contestants then kissed the islander they thought the fact was about, before revealing the correct answer on the luggage tag.

The boys ultimately won the challenge.

A&E doctor Alex George, who failed to catch the eye of any of the ladies when he entered the villa during Monday’s opening episode, told Niall and Adam he had “pretty much has enough” of being on the show.

He told them that the reaction he had from the female contestants made him feel “like a leper”.

Niall and Adam comforted him, reassuring him that he was “a catch”.

Viewers were given their first glimpse of two new girls who will be joining the contestants at the villa.

Drama student Georgia Steel, 20, from York, and lawyer Rosie Williams, from south Wales, appeared in brief interviews in a teaser of their future appearances on the show.

It was revealed that both contestants would each be going on a date with one of the boys.

Viewers were invited to vote for the male contestants the new girls would get some alone time with.

